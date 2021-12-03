Changing Seas | Reflections on the Future of the Fishing Industry

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. As a youth climate activist in Midcoast Maine, Riley Stevenson started the film series ‘Changing Seas: Reflections on the Future of the Fishing Industry’ as a way to highlight underrepresented coastal voices in climate conversations. Join Maine Conservation Voters to watch the films together and hear from Riley Stevenson about the series.

When: Friday, Dec. 10 12-1 p.m.





Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.