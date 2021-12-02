AUGUSTA — Lottery tickets are a great way to add some fun to your holiday gift giving but the Maine Lottery encourages everyone to gift responsibly by not giving lottery tickets to anyone under the age of 18.

“Giving a lottery ticket as a Christmas gift is a great idea and can really add some fun to the holidays,” said Michael Boardman, deputy director of the Maine Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages & Lottery Operations. “We’re proud to partner with the National Council on Problem Gambling to promote responsible playing. Reminding people to gift responsibly during the holiday season is another way to promote responsibility. Buy one for yourself and one for someone else. Just make sure that person is of legal age, and have some fun.”