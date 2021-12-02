AUBURN — In an effort to help countless children and families in need, Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Corpus Christi Parish and Catholic Charities Maine are working together to host “Jolly Gifts,” an initiative that aims to warm hearts and offer support to community members as they prepare for Christmas.

All are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift to the “Jolly Gifts” displays at the locations listed below. The gifts will be distributed to young children up through early teens. Popular items include board games, arts and crafts kits, model cars, sports items, and dolls. Cash donations are also accepted. Donations will be accepted through Sunday, Dec. 12.

Collection bins can be found at:





Sacred Heart Church, 8 Sacred Heart Place in Auburn

St. Philip Church, 2365 Turner Road in Auburn

Notre Dame du Perpetual Secours Church, 116 Silver Street in Waterville

St. John the Baptist Church, 26 Monument Street in Winslow

Participants can also drop off their donations during business hours at the offices of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish on 24 Sacred Heart Place in Auburn (Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) or the offices of Corpus Christi Parish on 17 South Garand Street in Winslow (Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to noon).

All items donated will be given to Catholic Charities Maine which will distribute them to families in need that have been referred to the organization by community partners.

“We see the power of giving every day at Catholic Charities Maine,” said Bill Wood of Catholic Charities Maine’s Parish Social Ministry. “To see these children and families smiling as they receive these gifts is so impactful. You realize that these are more than gifts, they are feeding the spirit as well.”

For more information on “Jolly Gifts,” contact Bill at 207-956-1457 or bwood@ccmaine.org.