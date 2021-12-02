BANGOR – For one night only, we welcome everyone in our community to explore the bustling marketplace in Bethlehem on a very special night. Great for children and families, guests can stroll the streets of Bethlehem and see an indoor living nativity scene, visit the artisan tents, and try their hand at scroll writing and jewelry making. Stop by the Apothecary and Sweet Shop, play the dreidel game, and build something beautiful at the Stone Mason’s tent.

We encourage guests to bring a homemade ornament to exchange with another visitor. You don’t want to miss this event!

This event follows all CDC guidelines for indoor events. Masks will be required inside the church for all guests ages 5 and up.





What: A Night In Bethlehem

Where: All Souls Congregational Church, 10 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401

When: Sunday, Dec. 5 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free (Suggested donation of a non-perishable food item to donate to a local food pantry).

Find the event on Facebook and RSVP here: https://www.facebook.com/events/318909966730732.