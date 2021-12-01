Andrew Dresner is looking forward to his new job as the interim head football coach at the University of Maine. But he’s more interested in making the title permanent.

Dresner is the offensive coordinator-quarterbacks coach and is replacing Nick Charlton, who has left after three seasons to become the assistant head coach-offensive coordinator at the University of Connecticut.

“It would be a tremendous opportunity for me to put my best foot forward and lead the program going forward,” Dresner said.

Dresner

Charlton went 14-13 in his three seasons as the head coach at UMaine, a Football Championship Subdivision program. UConn is a step up in the higher Football Bowl Subdivision.

“Obviously, this is an exciting time for the University of Maine’s football program,” said the 33-year-old Dresner. “We have a lot of momentum with the way the season ended the last six weeks. We created a lot of positive energy.”

UMaine wound up 6-5 overall with its 5-1 finish, 4-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association.

UMaine athletic director Ken Ralph said in a press release that he was “very pleased” Dresner accepted the position.

“He has proven himself to be an excellent coach and strong administrator. Maine football is in great hands,” said Ralph, who is opening a national search to fill the position.

Dresner has been the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach since 2019 when Charlton was promoted to head coach. Dresner was the assistant wide receivers coach at UMaine in 2018.

He began his coaching career at his alma mater, Union College (New York) in 2010. He was a wide receiver at Union after being a high school quarterback in Connecticut.

He was the wide receivers coach at Union before adding offensive coordinator to his title in 2011.

He was the quarterbacks coach at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 2012; the pass game coordinator/recruiting coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Merrimack College from 2013-16 and then the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Pace University (New York) in 2017.