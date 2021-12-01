Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We send intelligent children to school. I believe the schools from kindergarten through bachelor’s degree indoctrinate our youth in foolishness such as Common Core, Marxism and liberal studies such as a course in “Star Trek.” They remove common sense from our youth and teach false history.

Our youth should be able to tell the Supreme Court from TV judge shows. If shown a map, a southern student should be able to find his state and not choose the South American continent. A young voter should know that other nations don’t also vote in our elections.

President Joe Biden has also very much damaged our reputation, I believe. He left behind Americans and many of our allies in Afghanistan. He also left behind military equipment, some of which now is in the hands of people who’ve long been our enemies.





It’s time for all of us to self-educate. Allow me to recommend author David Barton.

Elizabeth Hutchins

Bangor