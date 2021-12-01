Country star Keith Urban will return to the Bangor waterfront this summer, as the second concert to be announced for the 2022 season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater.

Waterfront Concerts said Wednesday that Urban will perform on July 23, 2022, at the venue, with tickets, starting at $30 for lawn seats, going on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 10 via Ticketmaster. Ingrid Andress will open the show.

It will be Urban’s third appearance in Bangor, after concerts in 2018 and 2012.

The Australian-American Urban is one of the most popular country stars of the past 20 years, with hits like “Making Memories of Us,” “Sweet Thing” and “Once in a Lifetime” getting millions of plays on country radio. He is renowned as a top notch guitar player, bringing rock elements into a country sound. Urban’s 2022 tour will be his first world tour in four years.

The Urban concert is the second show to be announced for the Maine Savings Amphitheater next year, the first being the Foo Fighters, which was announced Tuesday, and is set for July 27. Next year will be the first full season of shows for the venue since 2019, with the entire season for 2020 canceled and just four shows held in 2021 due to the pandemic.