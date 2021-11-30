Recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees the Foo Fighters will play next summer at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, the company that produces concerts at the waterfront venue said Tuesday.

The Foo Fighters announced their highly anticipated 2022 summer tour on Tuesday, which includes a stop at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Wednesday, July 27. Tickets for the Waterfront Concerts-produced show, which start at $35.40 for lawn seats, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3 via Ticketmaster.

It is the band’s first show in Maine since 1999, when it played with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Cumberland County Civic Center in Portland.





The Live in North America tour will be the band’s first major tour since its 2017-18 run of shows. It comes on the heels of the group’s February 2021 album, “Medicine at Midnight,” as well as the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame just last month.

Founded in 1994 by Dave Grohl after the dissolution of Nirvana, the Foo Fighters have been one of the most popular American rock bands of the past 30 years. The band has released 10 albums, won 12 Grammy Awards and sold more than 12 million records.

The concert is the first to be announced for the 2022 concert season at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor. It will be the first full season of shows for the venue since 2019, with the entire season for 2020 canceled and just four shows held in 2021 due to the pandemic. It’s also one of the first shows under the venue’s new name, which was announced earlier this year.

More concerts for next year’s season will be announced in the coming weeks.