The Maine Magazine, Maine Home+Design and associated publications have been acquired by Advocate Printing, a Nova Scotia-based publishing company.

The purchase will allow the Maine Magazine and affiliates’ publication and printing to move to Canadian facilities, according to The Advocate.

“The acquisition of these titles in Maine demonstrates our company’s belief in community journalism and regional publications,” Crystal Murray, the president of Advocate Media, said.

Advocate Printing’s head office is located in Pictou, Nova Scotia, but its expansion into Maine will allow it to set up offices in Portland, The Advocate reported.

The organization already operates St. Croix Printing and Publishing which serves the border communities of St. Stephen, N.B., and Calais, Maine.

In 2018, the Maine Magazine and associated publications were acquired by State 23 Media, following the dissolution of Maine Media Collective. The former owner of Maine Media Collective left the company after facing allegations of sexual assault.