BLUE HILL – The Blue Hill Concert Association is excited to announce the opening of the 44th live and in-person season. The first concert on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022 will feature the KENARI QUARTET. They are a saxophone quartet who will be performing a repertoire drawing on transcriptions of classical and jazz standards as well as new music composed explicitly for the instrument in a program they call “The Untapped Sonorities of the Saxophone.”

Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 will bring the ARIEL QUARTET to Blue Hill. They are four musicians who met as teenagers in Israel. They all have advanced degrees from the New England Conservatory of Music and are artist in residence at the University of Cincinnati. Their program consists of a new work by Lera Auerbach, Quartet No. 10, “Frozen Dreams” (2020); Bela Bartok’s Quartet No. 5 in B-flat major; and Antonin Dvorak’s Quartet in F, Op. 96, “American”.

TRIO CON BRIO – translates as trio with panache. This piano trio from Copenhagen, Denmark will warm and brighten the winter on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Sisters, Soo-Jin Hong-violin and Soo Kyung Hong-cello and Jens Elvekjaer-piano, have been performing together throughout Europe since 1996. Haydn’s Piano Trio in E minor; Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No. 2 in E minor, Op. 67; and Schubert’s Trio in B-flat, Op.99 make up their exciting program.





The fourth concert on Sunday, March 20, 2022 brings the VERONA QUARTET, winners of the 2020 Cleveland Quartet Award. They are Quartet in Residence at Oberlin College and Conservatory and play a repertoire of classical and contemporary works, many commissioned especially for them. Franz Schubert’s Quartettsatz in C minor; Gabriel Lena Frank’s Leyendas: An Andean Walkabout (2001); and Beethoven’s String Quartet No.14, Op.131 will be a fitting finale for this season.

In keeping with the Concert Association’s commitment to education, all those 21 and under are invited to attend the concerts free of charge. And in addition, each ensemble will provide an educational program in the local schools.

The concerts take place in the First Congregational Church of Blue Hill. All audience members must be masked and provide proof of vaccination. Tickets are $30 and now can be purchased online. Two free tickets will be available before each concert at local libraries. Please visit our website www.bluehillconcertassociation.org for more information.