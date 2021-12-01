CASTINE – Maine Maritime Academy’s annual Academic Achievement Awards ceremony was held on Wednesday evening, Nov. 10, to honor the scholarly accomplishments of students and the service of faculty.

Scheel Scholars –

Henry A. Scheel of Rockport, Maine was one of America’s most respected naval architects and yacht designers. During his long and distinguished career, Mr. Scheel produced more than 250 complete designs which have been utilized by builders of sailboats and other craft in the U.S. and Europe. To express his high regard for Maine Maritime Academy, Mr. Scheel left funds in 1994 to permanently endow scholarships for students in the three upper classes who best exemplify intellectual curiosity and achievement. The ten Scheel Scholars honored on Wednesday include:





Oliver Cole, Class of 2022, a Power Engineering Operations major from Gloucester, Massachusetts

Shannon Estus, Class of 2023, a Marine Transportation Operations major from Frewsburg, New York

Ellie Gellerson, Class of 2022, a Marine Science major from Blue Hill, Maine

Samuel Giffin, Class of 2022, a Marine Engineering Operations major from Ellsworth, Maine

Lucas Harman, Class of 2022, a Marine Systems Engineering, 5-year major from Veazie, Maine

Bryan Johnson, Class of 2022, a Power Engineering Technology major from Holden, Maine

Caden Mattson, Class of 2024, an International Business and Logistics major from Blue Hill, Maine

John Watt, Class of 2022, a Marine Engineering Technology major from Greenville, Maine

Aidan Wiecki, Class of 2024, a Vessel Operations Technology major from Bristow, Virginia

Jennifer Zdrojowy, Class of 2023, a Marine Biology and Small Vessel Operations major from Bucksport, Maine

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) Scholars

ABS, a leading international classification society, is devoted to promoting the security of life, property and the marine environment, primarily through the establishment and verification of technical and engineering standards for the design, construction and operational maintenance of ships and marine-related facilities. The ABS Scholarship is awarded to deserving full-time undergraduate students in pursuit of a degree in fields such as mechanical engineering, naval architecture, marine engineering, offshore engineering, cyber security, digital forensics, and data science. Recipients are also given an opportunity to complete an internship with the American Bureau of Shipping. ABS awarded scholarships to these outstanding MMA engineering students in 2021:

Jarod Briggs, Class of 2022, a Power Engineering Technology major from Millinocket, Maine

Ivan Corey, Class of 2023, a Marine Systems Engineering, 5-year major from Dennysville, Maine

Logan Eckmann, Class of 2023, a Marine Systems Engineering, 5-year major from Dedham, Maine

Julia Malcolm, Class of 2023, a Marine Systems Engineering, 5-year major from Trenton, Maine

Sara Stentardo, Class of 2023, a Marine Systems Engineering, 5-year major from Tarvisio, Italy

Mitchell Scholars

The Mitchell Institute awards more than 130 scholarships each year, one to a graduating senior from every public high school in Maine. Selection is based on academic potential, community impact, and financial need. Since 1995, the Institute has awarded nearly 2,900 scholarships totaling over $16 million. Mitchell Scholars recognized on Wednesday evening included:

Keegan Brook, Class of 2025, a Marine Systems Engineering, 5-year major from Raymond, Maine

Ryan Crockett, Class of 2025, an International Business and Logistics major from Old Orchard Beach, Maine

Regan Currie, Class of 2025, a Power Engineering Technology major from Medway, Maine

Anthony Hall, Class of 2025, a Marine Engineering Technology major from Winterport, Maine

Isaac Jurson, Class of 2025, an International Business and Logistics major from Houlton, Maine

Hayden Luce, Class of 2025, a Marine Transportation Operations major from Monmouth, Maine

Faculty Promotions

Also celebrated was Jessica Muhlin, promoted to full professor of ocean sciences. Professor Muhlin received her Ph.D. from the University of Maine and her B.A. from Boston University. Her research interests focus on the reproductive ecology, population genetics and food web ecology of fucoid seaweeds in the northwestern Atlantic. She is also actively involved in art-science collaborations using marine algae as inspiration.

Professor Muhlin is the lead principal investigator for a Maine Economic Improvement Fund-Small Campus Initiative project researching the importance of surplus fucoid reproductive material to the nearshore marine environment. In addition, she participates in phenology research of Gulf of Maine rockweed species.

Similarly, Captain Richard Miller was promoted to full Professor of Marine Transportation Operations. Captain Miller has also been named as the Academy’s interim Dean of Faculty.

Maine Maritime Academy is a co-educational, public college on the coast of Maine offering programs of study in engineering, management, science, and transportation. The college serves approximately 950 undergraduate and graduate students in career-oriented degree programs. The job placement rate for MMA graduates exceeds 90 percent within 90 days of graduation. The college is consistently recognized for providing a high-value education by organizations such as the Brookings Institution, Washington Monthly, and U.S. News and World Report. For more information, visit mainemaritime.edu.