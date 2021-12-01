What is the smart selection for connected devices when it comes to the holidays? A recent UScellular survey indicated that 74 percent of consumers connect a smart TV to their smartphone, while 61 percent utilize a smart home speaker. That makes connected devices a great gift option for family and friends this year.

The average U.S. household has 25 connected devices across 14 different categories, according to the Deloitte Connectivity & Mobile Trends 2021 Survey. Devices range from fitness trackers and connected exercise machines to wireless headphones and earbuds. The survey also indicated that 66% of households have smart home devices.

“Connected devices have opened a world of possibilities for consumers to enhance their lives,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “Smart home devices can help ease the stress of the holiday season and prepare homes for the holidays.”

Shoppers who seek a stocking stuffer or bigger purchase can check out these UScellular holiday recommendations for connected devices:

• Smart home speaker: The global smart speakers market is expected to grow from $4.66 billion in 2020 to $17.85 billion in ’25, according to Research and Markets. The Google Nest Mini is a small but mighty speaker that is great for hands-free help in any room. It is perfect for listening to music and podcasts in a home office or bedroom. The JBL Clip 4 is an ultra-portable waterproof speaker that delivers rich audio and punchy bass.

• Smart home security system: The Google Nest Cam Outdoor allows users to watch live video from their camera in the app and check on their home at any time. Security has never looked this good with a high-definition camera.

• Control connected devices: The Google Nest Hub allows you to play music and catch up on your favorite Netflix shows and YouTube videos. Users can control a connected device in one place with a tap of the screen or a simple voice command. To see the live feed of a Nest Doorbell or Nest Cam, you can say “Hey Google! Show me the front door camera.”

• Smart watch: The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 can help push you to the next level. This device can help users crush workouts, health goals and to-do lists.



UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier is building a stronger network with the latest 5G technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or http://www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, promos and videos, connect with UScellular on Facebook.com/uscellular, Twitter.com/uscellular and YouTube.com/uscellularcorp.