In the aftermath of UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton’s decision to accept a position as the offensive coordinator at the University of Connecticut, the Black Bear football program has also lost its best wide receiver.

Senior Devin Young has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Under the recent NCAA transfer rule change, players can transfer once and play immediately at their next school instead of having to sit out an entire season.

Young will have one year of eligibility remaining.

“On to the next chapter,” the Binghamton, New York, native wrote on his Facebook page.

Young was a second team All-Colonial Athletic Association kickoff returner and third team wide receiver this past season.

He caught 54 passes for 585 yards and three touchdowns. He also returned 26 kickoffs for 691 yards.

His 116.8 all-purpose yards per game ranked him third in the CAA and his 26.6 yards per kickoff return were third in the CAA and 14th in the Football Championship Subdivision.

His 4.91 receptions per game were fourth in the CAA.

He concluded his UMaine career with 128 receptions for 1,299 yards and eight touchdowns.

Young’s reception totals improved every year.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound receiver caught 33 passes in 2018 for 221 yards and a TD. He snared 41 for 593 yards and four TDs in 2019.

He opted out of the four-game 2020-21 spring season.

Young’s departure, coupled with the graduation of Old Town’s Andre Miller, will leave UMaine and its new head coach without the top two receivers from this past season.

Miller, an All-CAA first team selection this spring, was a second team pick this fall after catching 39 passes fors 684 yards and three touchdowns. He missed two games with a hamstring injury.

His 68.4 receiving yards per game was fourth best in the CAA and his 3.9 catches per game were ninth.

Miller wound up 14th on the school’s all-time list for receiving yards with 1,848. He finished with 104 career catches including 14 for touchdowns.