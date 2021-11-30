Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

While I appreciate and applaud the Bangor Public Library’s hosting of a Holocaust exhibit, I suspect and hope that the exhibit will do a better job of explaining just who suffered and died. What was described in the BDN’s description of the upcoming exhibit mentions only the persecution of Jews, while we shouldn’t forget those millions who were targeted and killed because of their political beliefs, ethnicity, sexual orientation or their physical or mental handicaps.

The Nazi destruction of records toward the end of the war made it likely that we will never know the realities of the genocide practiced against many people nor how many perished at their hands.

Diane Smith





Holden