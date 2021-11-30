AUGUSTA — On Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 10 to 11 a.m. (ET), the Maine State Chamber of Commerce will host Webinar II of a two-part series on cybersecurity. Cyberattacks on U.S. businesses are occurring more frequently, costing businesses billions of dollars and threatening U.S. national security. This webinar series provides Maine businesses an overview of cybersecurity, including pending federal legislation, and how and why businesses can and should protect themselves from cyberattacks.

Webinar II presenters include Matthew Eggers, vice president for cybersecurity policy in the Cyber, Intelligence, and Security division at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; Jon Perkins, executive vice president at Maine Technology Group; and Scott Valcourt, associate teaching professor at the Roux Institute at Northeastern University’s Portland campus.

Linda Caprara, senior government relations specialist for the Maine State Chamber, will make welcoming remarks and moderate the webinar. Caprara was recently named to the Cybersecurity Working Group for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, part of its Cyber Intelligence and Supply Chain Security Division, which works at the federal level to promote private sector solutions for increased cybersecurity.





Wednesday’s webinar will take place on Zoom beginning at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required. Webinar recordings are available on the Maine State Chamber’s website within 24 hours after they conclude.

Webinar I of the series took place on Nov. 18. Presenters included U.S. Sen. Angus King; Kiersten Todt, chief of staff for the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA); and Dr. Frank Appunn, a Maine-based professor and cybersecurity consultant who serves on the Board of InfraGard.

For more information about this webinar series, please email info@mainechamber.org or call 207-623-4568.

Wednesday, Dec. 1

Webinar: Maine State Chamber of Commerce Cybersecurity Series – Webinar II

Speakers: Matthew Eggers, U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Jon Perkins, Maine Technology Group

Scott Valcourt, Roux Institute at Northeastern University, and

Linda Caprara, senior government relations specialist, Maine State Chamber of Commerce (moderator)

Time: 10 to 11 a.m. ET. To register: Please click here or visit www.mainechamber.org.