FRYEBURG — The Metopolitan Opera’s 2021-22 Live in HD season continues at the Leura Hill Eastman Performing Arts Center this Saturday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. The simulcast features the premiere of “Eurydice,” a new Met-commissioned opera by Matthew Aucoin — at 31, the youngest composer to have a Met premier since 1938.

With a libretto by Sarah Ruhl, based on her acclaimed 2003 play, the opera reimagines the ancient Greek Orpheus myth by telling the story from Eurydice’s perspective. Mary Zimmerman directs an evocative new staging, with Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin on the podium and soprano Erin Morley starring in the title role. Baritone Joshua Hopkins is Orpheus, and countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński and bass-baritone Nathan Berg make their Met debuts as Orpheus’s otherworldly alter-ego and Eurydice’s father, respectively.

Opera enthusiast Joe De Vito will be hosting his acclaimed Opera Lecture Series on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. in the LHE/PAC seminar room. The lectures are free and open to the public. Live in HD tickets are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+), and $10 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.fryeburgacademy.org/pac, or call the box office at 207-544-9066. In order to keep our doors open, facemasks are required inside the building during all events. The LHE/PAC is located at 18 Bradley Street on the campus of Fryeburg Academy.