Classes to begin January 2022

WILTON — Beal University is excited to announce the opening of its new Wilton branch campus, located at 75 Allen Street, in January 2022. The new branch campus deepens Beal’s dedication to local communities and expands the opportunity to provide its educational degrees to a new region in Maine.

The new Wilton location will offer the pre-licensure associate degree in nursing. This program offers a hybrid delivery format. The nursing courses are held at the Wilton campus in person and consist of lectures, hands-on skills labs, simulation labs, and clinical rotations at local healthcare facilities. The general education courses are delivered online.





The University established a collaborative relationship with Franklin Community Health Network and occupies the former Wilton Family Practice building, owned by FCHN. Both organizations shared the cost of building renovations to create a 5,200 square-foot campus that includes classrooms, nursing clinical fundamentals laboratory, simulation laboratory and virtual reality classroom, and learning resource center, student lounge, and administrative offices.

“We feel very strongly about creating access to educational opportunities in our community. The more qualified nurses we can help graduate, the better off our patients will be,” said Rebecca Wood, chief nursing officer at FCHN. “This partnership with Beal helps us live our mission of working together so our communities are the healthiest in America.”

As widely reported, Maine has a critical workforce shortage in registered nurses throughout the state. Despite strong interest and the imminent and anticipated need for registered nurses in the healthcare sector, many eager and qualified Maine residents lack accessible, cost-effective opportunities to enter existing nursing education programs. By offering the pre-licensure associate degree in nursing, Beal is responding to workforce and community needs, developing livable wage credentials in an occupation that will concurrently support the social and economic welfare of the local community. By “growing their own” nurses, the program ensures that area residents receive quality of care from nurses who are both technically and culturally competent to meet unique patient needs. Beal’s goal is simple: to educate future nurses who can provide the best health care for their residents.

“We have been providing top-quality nursing degrees in Bangor where graduates become Registered Nurses and are employed in our local medical facilities. We feel especially excited to expand into Wilton to provide local residents access to nursing education programs,” said Beal University President Sheryl DeWalt.

The program can be completed in 18 months and enables graduates to become registered nurses after passing the NCLEX-RN licensure exam. The program expects to enroll its first class of students in January 2022. Students will have the opportunity to have hands-on clinical experiences at the local hospitals including Franklin Memorial Hospital and Rumford Hospital.

Dr. Colleen Koob, dean of the School of Nursing, states that this area, with these rural hospitals, is in such short supply of nurses. This new campus will allow the western Maine community to have an “established, successful nursing program right in its backyard.” “We are taking our proven nursing curriculum, which has shown it is successful with the NCLEX-RN, and a team of experienced nurse educators to bring our nursing programs to the western Maine community,” according to Dr. Koob.

The University is excited to continue its 130-year legacy in education through its expansion in western Maine. We are grateful to the employers and community for all their support.



Beal University is an accredited university that offers masters, bachelors, associate degrees and diplomas in an environment that values small class sizes, individualized attention, and a hands-on experience. Founded in 1891, Beal University prepares students for careers in fields such as nursing, healthcare and biomedical sciences, medical assisting, addiction counseling, welding, business, and more. To find out more, visit Beal.edu.