VANCEBORO — On Nov. 11, a new monument was dedicated in Vanceboro. The effort was spearheaded by Gary Beers of Kittery, Vanceboro High School alumnus and United States Air Force, Ret. Contributions from many past and current Vanceboro residents made this project possible. The words below by Gary Beers sums it up well:

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.” ― Charles Dickens, A Tale of Two Cities

Vanceboro was founded 12 years after he wrote that. Lambert Lake is still unincorporated. Seemingly, nothing has changed. But the world went on…. and wars happened….. and the citizens of these towns stood forth….took the oath….signed the check for up to one life… in military service… keeping this country the freest and most glorious on planet earth in all its history.





Even though we seem to find ourselves in the same boat today that Dickens decried…. has been, is now…. likely ever shall be… today was witnessed a remarkable example of the true core of this country. Beside a historic WW 1&2 Veterans monument was dedicated one noting the 123 (with regret for the two missed who should be on there) who gave service in the 75 years since the Greatest Generation re-assured our rights to be what we are.

Perhaps the ceremonies didn’t have the most stringent military precision as it proceeded…. what it did have was a heartfelt, heartwarming acknowledgement by all present for all who helped make it happen. My feeling was, this is who we in Lambert & Vanceboro are. This is what we do. Has been, is now , ever shall be, world without end. Amen.

Personal thanks very much due to Legion Post Commander Richard Monk; the guys who really built it, Harvey Day, Billy Grass, and David Scott (and his lovely lady Joyce). To Andrea Ames Bailey, Dorothy Amero Cummings, and Eileen Amero McLaughlin for the music, the prayers and the wreaths.

I think my dedication remarks (thankfully short), probably didn’t convey all of the meaning I intended. In truth, above the heroes listed, are all the family members who bore suffering, sacrifice and loss, forced only to accept what we did, and are truly my heroes.

And then, to all those who contributed to making this happen today, thank you for bringing us a special moment in our history. And that is why I said, “Please allow me to dedicate this memorial to YOURSELVES”

God bless us everyone.