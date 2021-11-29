Recognizing that many people struggle with depression during the holidays and winter months, NAMI Maine offers several online and in-person support groups for people with mental health challenges and their family members.

NAMI Maine support groups are peer led and provide an opportunity to share experiences and gain support from other group members. NAMI’s support groups are unique because they follow a structured model to ensure that everyone in the group has an opportunity to be heard and to get what they need. Groups are led by trained volunteers with lived experience in dealing with mental health conditions.

NAMI offers two types of support groups. Connection Recovery Groups are for adults who have experienced symptoms of a mental health condition. Family Support Groups are for adult family members and friends of people with mental health challenges. To learn more about NAMI Maine support groups visit https://namimaine.org/supportgroups.





NAMI Maine is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization. NAMI Maine provides education, support, and advocacy to help people and families affected by mental health conditions build better lives. For information about NAMI Maine programs and services, please visit namimaine.org.