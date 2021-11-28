University of Maine football coach Nick Charlton is reportedly leaving his job to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Connecticut.

On3.com reported that new UConn head coach c to run his team’s offense. The 32-year-old Charlton, who compiled a 14-13 record in his three seasons as the head coach at UMaine including a 10-10 Colonial Athletic Association mark, wouldn’t confirm or deny the news.

“I can’t comment at this time,” Charlton said in a text message.





UConn is in the Football Bowl Subdivision, a step up from the Football Championship Subdivision in which UMaine plays. FBS teams are allowed a maximum of 85 athletic scholarships, 22 more than FCS schools are allowed.

The Huskies just concluded a 1-11 season in which their only victory was over FBS team Yale University. UConn has gone 10-49 since 2016.

Charlton’s Black Bears overcame a 1-4 start this season to win five of their last six games and finish up at 6-5 overall. They were 4-4 in the CAA.

UMaine lost starting quarterback Joe Fagnano for seven games after he suffered a high ankle sprain in the second game of the season. UMaine went 4-3 with redshirt freshman quarterback Derek Robertson running the offense.

Fagnano returned to lead UMaine to a 35-10 victory over FBS school UMass and a 33-20 win over New Hampshire, UMaine’s first win over UNH in Durham, N.H. in 20 years.

Charlton came to UMaine in 2015 as the wide receivers coach. The Salem, Massachusetts, native was promoted to special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach the following year and became the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in February 2018.

The 2018 season saw UMaine win the CAA and reach the FCS semifinals for the first time in program history. UMaine wound up 10-4 overall and 7-1 in the CAA.

Head coach Joe Harasymiak left UMaine after the season to be the defensive backs coach at FBS school Minnesota and Charlton was hired to replace him, becoming the youngest head coach in Division I at age 30.

Prior to coming to UMaine, Charlton was a graduate assistant coach at Boston College. Charlton earned a degree in philosophy from Boston College in 2011 and a master’s degree from BC in administrative science two years later.

Charlton earned $153,000 a year at UMaine and is likely to get a significant increase at UConn.

Mora signed a five-year deal at UConn that will reportedly pay him $1.5 million in his first season with incentives that could earn him up to $200,000 more.

Mora was the head coach at UCLA from 2012-17 and guided the Bruins to a 46-30 record. His extensive coaching resume in college and pro football includes four seasons as a head coach in the NFL with Seattle and Atlanta. He went 31-33 as a professional head coach.

Four possible candidates to serve as UMaine’s next coach — either on an interim or full-time basis — include defensive coordinator Michael Ryan, offensive coordinator Andrew Dressner, special teams coordinator Jared Keyte and assistant head coach Pat Denecke.