University of Maine senior wide receiver-kickoff returner Devin Young earned two All-Colonial Athletic Association spots and seven teammates were also honored by the league.

Young, who is from Binghamton, New York, was selected to the All-CAA second team as a kickoff returner and was a third team wide receiver.

Old Town graduate student and wide receiver Andre Miller was chosen to the second team along with senior center Michael Gerace, graduate student linebacker Ray Miller and graduate student long snapper Bryce Colee.





Third team accolades went to graduate student offensive tackle P.J. Barr, graduate student tight end Steve Petrick and junior right end Shawn Bowman.

Andre Miller earned his second All-CAA honor after earning first team accolades this spring.

He finished fourth in the CAA in receiving yards per game (68.4) and was ninth in receptions per game (3.9). He had 39 receptions for 684 yards, averaging 17.5 yards per reception. He caught three touchdown passes. Andre Miller missed two games due to a hamstring injury.

He concluded his career ranking 14th on Maine’s all-time receiving yards list with 1,848, along with 104 receptions and 14 touchdowns.

Young paced the Black Bears with 54 receptions for 585 yards and three touchdowns while adding 26 kick returns for a team-high 691 yards. Young is third in the CAA with 116.8 all-purpose yards per game and is third in the CAA and 14th in the Football Championship Subdivision at 26.6 yards per kick return. Young is fourth in the CAA in receptions per game at 4.91.

Gerace and Barr started all 11 games and the UMaine offense ranked third in the CAA and 24th nationally in fewest sacks allowed per game (1.36). Maine’s offensive line, anchored by Gerace and Barr, did not allow a sack in either of its games against Football Bowl Subdivision teams Northern Illinois and UMass and helped lead the way for a pair of running backs who each ended the season ranked in the top 10 among league rushers.

Freddie Brock was eighth in the CAA as he rushed for 720 yards on 132 carries for an average of 5.45 yards per carry and Elijah Barnwell was 10th with 514 yards on 117 carries for a 4.39 yards per carry.

Barr was a former All-Patriot League performer at Bucknell (Pennsylvania).

Ray Miller, who transferred from Campbell University (North Carolina), had an outstanding season as he led the Black Bears in tackles with 103. He also had nine tackles for loss, three sacks, two pass breakups, an interception, and had 10 or more tackles six times in 11 games including the last four games.

Colee was named to the league’s All-CAA second team in the spring of 2021. Colee made 51 career starts for the Black Bears and was their snapper on punts, field goals and extra points.

Bowman was a valuable weapon for the Black Bears as he finished the season with career-highs in both receptions (24) and receiving yards (282) while adding a career-best four touchdowns.

Petrick, a transfer from Robert Morris (Pennsylvania), registered career-highs in receptions (6) and receiving yards (38) while registering his first career receiving touchdown on a 15-yard reception at Albany.

Bowman and Petrick were also outstanding blockers.