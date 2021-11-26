Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In the Nov. 19 Bangor Daily News, I read, with dismay, Lee Ann Szelog’s suggestion to “protect” Maine’s North Woods by making it a national park. The North Woods are available to the public because of the stewardship and continued management of many private owners. Spend a week with a local forester, see the many problems they face to manage today’s forest.

Nowhere in the column do I see mention of the livelihood afforded by these wonderful woodlands. As a retired forester I had the privilege of enjoying a rewarding career in the forest products business. Please enjoy the wonders of our well-managed forest, but don’t forsake the importance of its financial benefit. Locking away a playground doesn’t ensure that it will be managed for all.

Michael Collins





Fort Kent