BANGOR, Maine – The City of Bangor Livable Communities Committee recently began a project with the University of Maine Center on Aging and City of Bangor Parks & Recreation Department. The project goal is to evaluate the accessibility of the City’s trail systems for people with mobility issues. University of Maine Center on Aging student intern, Claire Scobie, will be working with City staff to evaluate trails for accessibility and report back to the Committee.

Prentiss Woods and the Kenduskeag Stream trails are currently under review for this assessment. The Kenduskeag Stream Trail was highlighted for this mobility analysis in the final draft of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, produced by the City this year. Prentiss Woods is also a priority for BLCC as it is conveniently located near senior housing and the high school.

The Bangor Livable Communities Committee is a member of the AARP Age-Friendly Communities Network. The Committee produced a Livable Communities Action Plan in 2018 and is available on the City’s website. Current work of the Committee includes projects using AARP’s eight domains of a livable community: Outdoor Spaces & Buildings, Transportation, Housing, Social Participation, Respect and Social Inclusion, Work and Civic Engagement, Communication & Information, and Community & Health Services. Every month, the Committee hosts a speaker on one of the eight domains to raise awareness and engage the community in potential related projects.





University of Maine’s Center on Aging is an active partner in the Committee’s activities along with representatives from Eastern Area Agency on Aging, Penquis, St. Joseph’s Hospital, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, U.S. Sen. Angus King’s office and private citizens. Committee meetings and discussions also serve as an active outreach mechanism for the City’s work on the Comprehensive Plan. Bangor resident Karen Campbell, an AARP Fellow and BLCC member, provides additional support by coordinating activities for the Committee. Staff in the City’s Planning Division and Public Health & Community Services Department host monthly meetings and provide ongoing staff support for the committee.



To keep up with this project and see other information on the Livable Communities Committee, people are encouraged to attend the meetings (on Zoom) on the second Friday of the month at 11 a.m. Agendas and Zoom information are posted on the City’s website at www.bangormaine.gov. For more information, contact the Planning Division at 207-992-4280.