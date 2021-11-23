AUGUSTA — A longtime tradition returned to St. Michael School in Augusta on Monday, Nov. 22, after a pandemic-caused hiatus in 2020.

The eighth-graders at St. Michael assisted the Salvation Army in distributing Thanksgiving baskets to local community members in need. The dispersal of baskets took place at the front entrance of the school.

In recent days, students organized boxes of food donations generously offered by parishioners, school families, and local businesses. Each basket contained the fixings for a traditional Thanksgiving meal, including a Hannaford gift card for the recipient to purchase their turkey. Individuals in need of assistance this Thanksgiving were asked to call the Salvation Army to reserve their special basket.





“It’s a good feeling giving to those a little less fortunate at Thanksgiving. This is one of the reasons I attend this school,” said Devyn Nirza, an eighth-grader.

“Our students are at their best when they are helping others,” said Kevin Cullen, principal at St. Michael School. “Our students know that they are serving God when they are serving our neighbor.”