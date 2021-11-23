OLD TOWN — In 1987, the Old Town Public Library had a collection of approximately 30,000 items in a building that was meant to hold only 6,000. Director Valerie Osborne knew that changes needed to be made in order for the library to provide the level of service the community deserved. A capital campaign was started with the goal of raising $1.5 million to build an addition that would triple the space of the library. Tabitha King generously matched $750,000 raised by the community, making the expansion possible.

In 1991, the Tabitha Spruce King Wing of the library was completed, dedicated, and opened to the public.

In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Tabitha Spruce King Wing, the Old Town Public Library will be hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4. Both floors of the library will be open so that attendees can view the full expansion. Attendees will also be able to view our memory wall, participate in trivia for a chance to win a prize, and leave with a goodie-bag. The memory wall and trivia will be up to view and participate beginning on Nov. 29. We hope to see you there!



