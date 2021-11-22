Grade 12, high honors: Kaden Hannan, Abbigail Perreault, Alyssa Stanley, and Olivia Whitehouse; honors: Jonathan Blaisdell, Gabrielle Brackett, Nakissa Burleigh, Micheal Dill, Gaven Hale, Kylie Ingalls, Abigail Kelly, Ryker Ladd, Nathan Mahan, Tre Muncey, Kristin Russell, Hannah Sewall, Bradley Tower, and Jacob Whitehouse.
Grade 11, honors: Briana Bobee, Ashton Clark, Connor Davis, Kole Giberson, Christopher Caleb Grant, Ryan Ingalls, Nicholas Powers, Randi Richards, Arissa Russell, and Wyatt Stanley,
Grade 10, high honors: Marissa Cram, Aubrey Dionne, Derek Gagnon, Destinee McLain, Elizabeth Russell, and Gabriel Whitehouse; honors: Kameron Bouchard, Brody Davis, and Caleb DeSantis.
Grade nine, high honors: Janessa Fiske-Smith, and Angelina Rollins; honors: Gavin Gagnon, Dylan McDunnah, Dakota McLaughlin, and Rylee McLaughlin.