SANFORD — Forty local families, who might otherwise not have enjoyed a delicious and substantial Thanksgiving meal, will now have the opportunity to do just that thanks to the St. Thomas School community.

“St. Thomas recently partnered with St. Thérèse Food Closet to assist forty local families in need this Thanksgiving,” said Ericka Sanborn, an English teacher at the school. “With happy hearts, St. Thomas students and families helped fill requests for canned goods, muffin, cookie and cake mixes, boxes of stuffing, instant potatoes, and hot chocolate.”

The goods will be added to other items to make complete meals for members of the greater Sanford community. The St. Thérèse Food Closet is located in the St. Ignatius Gym on 25 Riverside Avenue in Sanford and feeds hundreds of local adults and children each week.





“We’d like to profusely thank St. Thomas School for its food drive,” said Barbara Russell, the director of the food closet. “They provided the bulk of the items we used for our Thanksgiving baskets. It was truly a huge help! We are thankful and blessed to be able to make it a special holiday for everyone.”