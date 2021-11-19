Freshman guard Bailey Wilborn hit a pair of 3-pointers in the final four minutes to erase a 42-41 deficit and lead the University of Maine women’s basketball team to its first win of the season, 47-44 over previously unbeaten Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, on Friday night.

UMaine improved to 1-3 while Yale fell to 3-1.

Yale led 38-32 in the third quarter when Wilborn began the rally by nailing a three to pull UMaine within 38-35 with 59 seconds left in the period.





A basket by Maeve Carroll opened the fourth quarter followed by a Lexi Mittelstadt steal and an Anne Simon basket put the Black Bears up 39-38 with 8:54 left, their first lead since the first quarter.

Jenna Clark answered with a jumper for Yale but Alba Orois fed Simon for a layup with 5:11 left to restore UMaine’s one-point lead.

A Camilla Emsbo jumper off a Clark pass gave Yale its final lead of the game with 4:52 left.

Wilborn hit a three to hand UMaine the lead for good with 3:50 remaining and then hit another one 47 seconds later off a Carroll pass to give UMaine with its biggest lead of the night.

The Black Bears wouldn’t score again but Klara Astrom’s free throws with 43 seconds left would be the only points the Elis would score as Yale missed a pair of late 3-pointers including a desperation three just before the buzzer after UMaine’s Orois had missed a pair of free throws.

UMaine, which trailed by as many as eight in the first half, made just one of its nine free throw attempts in the game.

Simon led the Black Bears with 16 points, three rebounds and three steals. The Wichita, Kansas, native finished with 12 points on four 3-pointers. She shot 4-for-8 beyond the 3-point arc.

Carroll contributed seven points, a game-high 12 rebounds, four assists, two blocked shots and two steals.

Orois chipped in with six points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Emsbo paced Yale with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Clark added nine points, three rebounds and two assists and Astrom wound up with eight points, five steals and three rebounds.

Alex Cade produced five points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.

UMaine shot 19-for-50 from the floor and 8-for-23 from beyond the 3-point arc compared with Yale’s 18-for-54 and 2-for-15.

Yale had a 38-34 edge in rebounds.

UMaine outscored Yale 14-6 in points off turnovers and the Black Bear bench had an 18-6 edge on Yale’s reserves.

UMaine will travel to Boston University for a 1 p.m. contest on Sunday afternoon.

BU is 2-1 and is coming off a 69-65 win over Boston College on Wednesday.

Former Gorham High School All-State player Emily Esposito plays for the Terriers after transferring from Villanova. She is a redshirt senior.