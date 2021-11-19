Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In response to the lawmaker from Androscoggin County who still refuses to get vaccinated, I have a few questions.

Who paid for the 12-day stay in the hospital? I am guessing it is his insurance coverage, which in turn drives up the cost of medical insurance for all of us. Could someone else have been in need of a ventilator, maybe an accident victim or a cancer patient? What about the doctors and nurses that helped him, could their time and effort have been put to better use?

He can say it is a personal choice, but it is far more than that. I believe he and others like him have put others at risk. Do what is right and get the damn shot.





Rod McAvoy

Hermon