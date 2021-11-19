PORTLAND & ELLSWORTH—The Maine Community Foundation’s Conservation for All fund awarded $121,500 in grants this year to 14 organizations in support of conservation projects across the state.

Grantees include:

Lake George Corporation, to build a themed playground and forest trail, incorporating a donated sailboat and an existing building to serve as an imaginary lighthouse

Rise and Shine Youth Retreat, to offer art, science and outdoor recreation for Afro Indigenous people in Maine

Bicycle Coalition of Maine, to construct a multi-use trail connecting the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians’ facilities, providing a safe, off-road transportation route and recreation space benefitting tribal residents.

South Portland Land Trust, to build internal capacity for engaging with South Portland residents who face systemic barriers to access natural spaces and conservation work

The Conservation for All grant program invests in organizations and projects that build strong connections between people in Maine and its land and water. This fund offers general operating support to conservation organizations and flexible program support for other organizations doing conservation work.





In addition to grants awarded through the fund, nearly $59,000 was awarded to conservation-related organizations and projects from individuals with donor-advised funds.

The next deadline for applications is Aug. 1, 2022. For information, grant application and a complete list of grants, visit www.mainecf.org. For more information, contact Maggie Drummond-Bahl, director of philanthropy, at mbahl@mainecf.org or 207-412-0839.



Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.