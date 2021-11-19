Since November 2020, the Town of Island Falls partnered with Eastern Maine Development Corporation to help develop its comprehensive plan. The plan was recently approved by the Municipal Planning Assistance Program, a division of Maine DACF.

During the plan’s development, EMDC’s Planner Anna Stockman facilitated the four phases of the process, surveyed town residents to better understand their priorities, researched and analyzed data (including population, transportation, and housing), led the plan’s writing, and coordinated the submittal process to the State of Maine.

This state-approved plan offers better eligibility for grants and loans to improve Island Falls. In particular, Island Falls will look to revitalize its downtown and expand broadband – two keys to economic development. “Island Falls is an historic community with a very distinctive heritage. This Comprehensive Plan, created by several members of the community, is designed to protect our values while providing us with a pathway to the economic development of our future. We are very thankful to EMDC for the guidance and help in the development of this plan,” says Island Falls Town Manager Jutta Beyer.





“This is another example of EMDC working alongside communities to meet the goals set out in our 2021-2025 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS). This report captures the essence of Island Falls and its potential for future growth,” says EMDC President & CEO Lee Umphrey.

As the final step in the planning process, Island Falls will host a community hearing in January.

Throughout the region, EMDC assists communities with their comprehensive planning efforts. To learn more about services, pricing, and other state-approved plans, visit https://www.emdc.org/services/community-and-business-services/community-development/, and to view the 2021-2025 CEDS plan, go to https://www.emdc.org/resources/comprehensive-economic-development-strategy/.

EMDC is a non-profit that fosters public-private partnerships and leverages resources to help communities, businesses and individuals reach long-term goals and achieve prosperity.