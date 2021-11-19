PORTLAND — Responding generously to the needs of many in the community who are not as fortunate, volunteers at several Maine churches will gather together to provide free Thanksgiving dinners in praise of the wonderful gifts that God has bestowed.

All of the events below will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25:

Houlton

St. Mary of the Visitation Church, located at 112 Military Street, will host its annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. A free, traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey with all the fixings will be served. Indoor seating will be available in St. Anthony’s Hall or meals will be available to take out. Monetary donations will be accepted. This dinner is for anyone who wants to share in the holiday with fellow parishioners and members of the community. All are welcome!





Kennebunk

St. Martha Church, located on 30 Portland Road, will host the 23rd annual Project Pilgrim, a complimentary Thanksgiving Day dinner for all community members. The free dinner will be offered via curbside pickup and delivery options this year. Community members need to reserve their complimentary meals by calling 207-967-1911 or visiting www.communityharvestmaine.org. All meal reservations must be made in advance. Once signed up, community members will be assigned a time for picking up on Thanksgiving Day. Last year, Project Pilgrim served dinner to approximately 500 people, including dozens of first responders.

Saco

Good Shepherd Parish and the Knights of Columbus will host the 22nd Free Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the hall of Most Holy Trinity Church, located on 271 Main Street in Saco. All members of the community are invited to attend. A turkey dinner with all the fixings, including dessert and beverages, will be served. Free takeout and delivery are available on Thanksgiving Day. To set up delivery, pick up an order form at the parish office or call the office at 207-282-3321 or Mitch at 207-467-5357. If you can help with the dinner preparations, packing or delivering meals, or working in the kitchen, please call Ray at 207-282-9288 or Phyllis at 207-284-5030. If you can help with clean up, call Loyce at 207-730-2887. Donations of turkeys are being accepted anytime, but preferably after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Fort Kent

Thanksgiving dinners will be delivered to the homes of individuals and families in need living in the Eagle Lake, Wallagrass, Soldier Pond, and Fort Kent areas. To reserve a dinner for delivery, call 207-444-9070. The meals include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, vegetables, pumpkin squares, and a bun.

Note: Many parishes assemble Thanksgiving baskets for community members in need. If you wish to participate as a donor or recipient, please contact your local parish.