ELLSWORTH, Maine — An order of protection case involving a former U.S. Senate candidate accused of pulling a gun on a campaign staffer has been postponed to February.

The former staffer’s request for an order against Max Linn had been slated for this week. It will instead take place Feb. 25, officials with the Ellsworth court said Thursday.

Max Linn ran as a conservative independent in a 2020 Senate race that was won by incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins. Court documents said Linn pointed a gun at the former staffer in a dispute about a cryptocurrency investment. Linn’s attorney has adamantly denied the allegation and promised to fight it when the court case resumes.





Linn garnered media attention during the Senate race when he cut up a mask from the podium. He also told debate moderators “request denied” when asked to stay on topic. He ultimately came in last in the four-candidate race.