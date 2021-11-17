Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Recently I spent most of a day trying to pick a Plan D drug plan in Medicare for myself and my significant other. Needless to say, this is a daunting task. When I can get prescriptions from a drug savings card that are significantly lower priced than any Plan D provider, it makes me angry. Drug prices are too high and need to be controlled.

I also found out that if I were a dog, I could get one of my prescriptions at a cost of $54 for a year’s supply when it costs a human on some plans as much as $1,014.21. The Savings Card cost is $60.64. I found these costs for Tamsulosin 0.4 mg taken once a day. I compared Chewy for the dog, Aetna SilverScript Preferred WalMart pharmacy and GoodRX. Quite a difference.





Finally, we both settled on the lowest monthly premium. We both have Tier 2 and Tier 4 drugs, which makes them unaffordable through insurance. We will use a drug savings card, which will make them somewhat affordable, even though the drugs are all generic.

Please take action on drug prices. It is essential for everyone’s health.

Robyn Kremer

Starks