AUGUSTA — On Thursday, Nov. 18 from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m., the Maine State Chamber of Commerce will host Webinar I of a two-part series on cybersecurity. Cyberattacks on U.S. businesses are occurring more frequently, costing businesses billions of dollars and threatening U.S. national security. This webinar series will provide Maine businesses an overview of cybersecurity, including pending federal legislation, and how and why businesses can and should protect themselves from cyberattacks.

U.S. Sen. Angus King will speak at Thursday’s webinar. King is a national leader on the importance of improving America’s cybersecurity. He was selected by U.S. Congressional leaders to co-chair the bipartisan U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission to review the cyberthreats facing America and develop a consensus on a strategic approach to defend the U.S. in cyberspace against cyberattacks.

Also speaking Thursday are Kiersten Todt, chief of staff for the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which leads the national effort to understand, manage, and reduce risk to our cyber and physical infrastructure; and Dr. Frank Appunn, a Maine-based professor and cybersecurity consultant who serves on the Board of InfraGard, a partnership between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and members of the private sector for the protection of U.S. critical infrastructure.





Maine State Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dana Connors will make welcoming remarks Thursday. Linda Caprara, senior government relations specialist for the Maine State Chamber, will moderate the webinar. Caprara was recently named to the Cybersecurity Working Group for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, part of its Cyber Intelligence and Supply Chain Security Division, which works at the federal level to promote private sector solutions for increased cybersecurity.

Thursday’s webinar will take place on Zoom beginning at 2:15 p.m. Pre-registration is required. Webinar II of the two-part series is scheduled to take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

For more information about the webinar series, please email info@mainechamber.org or call 207-623-4568.