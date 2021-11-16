The University of Maine’s women’s basketball team will lose two-time All-America East second team forward Maeve Carroll after this season but the Black Bears could receive some immediate help inside next season from 6-foot-3 forward Milana Nenandic from Kitchener, Ontario.

She is the sister of Milos Nenandic, a freshman forward on the UMaine men’s basketball team.

Milana Nenandic is one of two players who recently signed their National Letters of Intent to join the women’s program next fall, along with 5-9 guard Sarah Talon from Windham.





Carroll, who is a graduate student, is the only player UMaine will lose after this current season. The 2021-22 team has two juniors, five sophomores and five freshmen.

UMaine head coach Amy Vachon wouldn’t speculate on whether or not Nenandic and Talon will have an immediate impact next season.

But she did say “they’re both great players.”

Nenandic was rated the number 15 high school prospect in North America by Blue Star Basketball and the top-rated Canadian in her graduating class.

She averaged 25 points per game at Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute High School and has played for Canada’s Under-16 National Team. She represented Canada in the 2019 BALLIN Across Borders All-Star game against the United States and poured in 21 points.

She led her club team to a 57-1 record in 2019 and her high school team to a 28-1 mark.

She was a member of the first Canadian team to win the Made Hoops Rose 7eague Championship in 2019 and earned a silver medal at the 2019 Jr. NBA Global Championship.

“Milana is an athletic, versatile player who will add much-needed size to our program,” Vachon said. “She has experience at the international level and comes from a basketball family. In addition to her on-court prowess, she is a wonderful person and excellent student.”

Talon has been ranked by Prep Girls Hoops as the ninth best player in New England.

She averaged 14 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals last season and was a second team All-Southwestern Maine Activities Association choice her sophomore year. She had also been chosen to the All-Rookie team.

She has averaged in double-figures in scoring throughout her high school career.

She has also played AAU basketball for Blue Wave Basketball and the Maine Attraction.

In addition, Talon is an outstanding soccer player. She helped lead 19-0 Windham to the state Class A title this past season.

She scored a goal in the 3-1 win over Brunswick in the state title game.

“Sarah is an extremely athletic player who can shoot the three and attack the glass. She is a phenomenal passer as well. She is always trying to make her teammates better,” Vachon said.

“Sarah has a fabulous work ethic that will fit right into our culture. We knew early on in her high school career that we wanted to keep Sarah in Maine and she knew Maine had everything she wanted as well. It’s a perfect fit.”