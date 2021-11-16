The University of Maine men’s basketball team has signed 6-foot-10-inch, 240-pound center Angel “Ange” Dibwa from Tyler Junior College in Texas.

Dibwa, a native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, averaged 8.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game last season while shooting 56 percent from the field.

“The Tyler Junior College basketball family is very excited for Angel and his commitment to the University of Maine,” the junior college’s head coach Mike Marquis said. “Angel will be a strong physical presence and he is a wonderful person. He captures the spirit of what college basketball should be developing.”





Dibwa’s signing fills the only spot on UMaine’s roster currently open for the 2022-23 season. He will have three years of eligibility remaining when he arrives on the Orono campus next summer.

“Ange brings to us not only his strong physical presence on both ends of the floor but also the intangibles of being one of the hardest workers we have ever recruited,” UMaine head coach Richard Barron said.

“Throughout his life he has overcome obstacles and he is determined to help bring a championship to Maine.”

Prior to attending Tyler Junior College, Dibwa competed for Schoolhouse Prep in Miami, Florida. During his junior year at Schoolhouse Prep in 2018-19, Dibwa appeared in 27 games and averaged 9.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per outing.

“I enjoyed recruiting Angel,” UMaine assistant coach Jai Steadman said. “He will bring an immediate impact in the post for our Maine Black Bear basketball team. Both on and off the court, he will help raise our winning culture and ultimate goal of winning the America East Conference championship.”

Dibwa is expected to provide a strong low-post presence for the Black Bears when he fills the roster spot currently held by 7-foot-1 center Chris Efretuei, who transferred from Louisiana-Monroe to spend his final season of eligibility as a graduate transfer at UMaine this year.

“Ange is a terrific athlete, big and strong, very physical. He plays super hard, he runs the floor and rebounds like crazy and sets great screens,” Barron said.

“Probably 12 feet and in is his [shooting] range so he’s not somebody who’s going to stretch behind the arc but he definitely gives us a huge physical presence. We think Ange is going to be a great addition.”