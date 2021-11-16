Things happen fast in the outdoors world, as was the case with the story involving today’s trail camera submission.

Jim Kimbrell of Lamoine had the opportunity to watch a magnificent bobcat do what it does best — hunt.

“I was home in Lamoine, looking out the window and quick as a flash this cat jumped on a red squirrel, stood there with the squirrel in its mouth, then it walked away,” Kimbrell said of the encounter on Nov. 7.

It all happened extremely quickly, but Kimbrell prepared for a possible return.

“A few minutes later the cat came back and sat down, and I was able to take its picture,” he said.

Kimbrell was actually pleased to have the bobcat patrolling the backyard.

“I was hoping it could come back and eat a few more squirrels, there are so many. The cat did not come back,” he said.

Many thanks to Jim for his photo of the bobcat!

Do you have an outdoors photo or video to share? Send it to outdoors@bangordailynews.com and tell us, “I consent to the BDN using my photo/video.” If you are unable to view the photo or video mentioned in this story, go to bangordailynews.com/outdoors

Watch more: