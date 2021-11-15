Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

The absolute height of arrogance. Eighty thousand certified Mainers publicly put their names and address on a referendum to get the question on the ballot. Nearly 60 percent of Maine voters agreed on Nov. 2. Stop the corridor!

Not only does Central Maine Power not seem to care, they continue the cut and as a further slap in the face, announced a huge rate increase next year.





Send these arrogant prevaricators packing. CMP must go, and as soon as possible!

Robert Woodbury

Winslow