Hip hop artist A Boogie Wit da Hoodie was a no-show at a concert Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, according to multiple reports from concertgoers.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, whose real name is Artist Julius Dubose, did not show up at his concert, which was part of a mini-tour of colleges in the Northeast, sponsored by Platinum Entertainment Group and Spectra, the company that runs the Cross Insurance Center.

People arrived at the venue around 7 p.m., according to multiple posts from concert-goers on various social media platforms, many of whom were local teenagers and college students. A DJ entertained the crowd for more than an hour, but eventually, people began to get impatient about when the main act would take the stage.

“The DJ announced that Boogie was backstage and would be out soon, and rumors started to circulate that he wasn’t actually there,” said Bangor resident Emilie Brand Throckmorton, whose son, Reed, was at the show with his friends. “The kids found on his Snapchat that he was looking for a jet to take him to Maine.”

Eventually, around 10:30 p.m., it was announced that Dubose would not be performing that evening, and the crowd — many of whom had been waiting for nearly four hours — began to disperse.

Calls to the Cross Insurance Center were not returned Monday morning, and neither the venue nor Ticketmaster had released information about refunds. Dawn Anderson of Hampden said that her daughter spent her own money on the tickets, which were priced at $45 and $55, not including Ticketmaster’s processing fees.

“In the case of my daughter, she goes to school and works and doesn’t have a lot of money, but really wanted to go to the concert,” said Anderson. “Now she is just out the money for the ticket.”

It’s not the first time an artist has not shown up for a large concert in the Bangor area. In April 2003, rapper Fat Joe was slated to perform at Bumstock, a music festival formerly held at the University of Maine in Orono. Fat Joe did not show up, with no reason given as to why.

The next concert set for the Cross Insurance Center is rapper Polo G, who is scheduled to perform on Friday, Dec. 10.