The rapper who never showed up to his concert at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor last Saturday night has rescheduled his show for next month.

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie will perform on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Cross Center, one day after rapper Polo G is scheduled to perform there. Tickets are still priced at $45 and $55.

The hip hop artist, whose real name is Artist Julius Dubose, was scheduled to take the stage around 8 p.m. Saturday. People arrived at the venue around 7 p.m., according to multiple posts from concert-goers on various social media platforms. Many of those in attendance were local teenagers and college students. A DJ entertained the crowd for more than an hour, but eventually, people began to get impatient about when the main act would take the stage.





Eventually, around 10:30 p.m., it was announced that Dubose would not be performing that evening, and the crowd — many of whom had waited for nearly four hours — began to disperse.

Dubose later posted an apology to his Maine fans on his Instagram stories, saying that he missed his flight from Philadelphia, and promising to reschedule the concert and offer refunds.

Ticketmaster announced Wednesday that refunds for those unable to make the rescheduled date will be provided, and that it would send emails to all ticket holders with further information. It said refunds will be provided to fans up to two weeks before the rescheduled show date, or Nov. 27.