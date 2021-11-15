ORONO, Maine — University of Maine Cooperative Extension and University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension will offer a webinar for home gardeners about winter garden design from 6–7:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec 6.

“Designing for Winter Interest and Wildlife” will explore how to design and maintain a landscape that provides visual interest while benefiting wildlife. Emma Erler, UNH Extension landscape and greenhouse horticulture field specialist, and Matt Tarr, UNH Extension state wildlife specialist, will lead the workshop.



Registration is required; a sliding scale $0–$10 fee is optional. Register on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/register/product/gardening-series-winter-interest-and-wildlife/ to attend live or receive a link to the recording. This is the second in a six-part winter gardening webinar series offered monthly through March for Maine and New Hampshire gardeners. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Pamela Hargest at 207-781-6099 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.