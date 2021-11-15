ORONO — The 2021 University of Maine senior art exhibition opens Friday, Nov. 19 in Lord Hall, featuring more than 60 works by 10 students.

“Overture” includes paintings, prints, drawings, sculptures, digital artworks and mixed media pieces by seniors in a studio art class led by professor of art James Linehan. As part of the class, the students plan and install the annual exhibition — from matting, framing and hanging their works, to labeling and lighting the pieces.

The participating artists: Sami Burell, North Yarmouth and Pownal; Delaney Burns, Gorham; Andrew Dean, Bath; Caitlin Fraser, Brewer; Caleb Harper, Madison; Braydon Kneeland, Bangor; Sarah Lafontaine, Greene; Haley Santerre, West Gardiner; Sabrina Sudol, Ramsey, New Jersey; Liz Walsh, Benton.



The opening reception is 5–7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19. Lord Gallery is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact the UMaine Department of Art at 207-581-3245 or um.art@maine.edu.