PORTLAND — The Mitchell Institute, a Maine nonprofit founded by U.S. Sen. George J. Mitchell with the goal of improving college outcomes for Maine students, has appointed Jared J. Cash as the new president and chief executive officer of the organization effective Jan. 1, 2022. Cash replaces Meg Baxter who announced her plans to retire earlier this year after leading the Mitchell Institute for ten years, capping a distinguished career of non-profit service.

Cash brings nearly 20 years of experience working in various positions supporting education and student advancement. He currently serves as vice president for enrollment and marketing at the University of Southern Maine.

“We are very pleased to welcome Jared as the new leader of the Mitchell Institute,” said Mitchell, founder and honorary chairperson of the Institute board. “His deep commitment to Maine and its students, extensive knowledge of the education landscape, and strong belief in our mission makes him the right person to continue the success of the organization in supporting Scholars and improving communities.”





Prior to his current position at USM, Cash was vice president for Enrollment and External Relations at University of Maine at Farmington. He also previously held positions as scholarship director at the Mitchell Institute and in the Admission Department of Bates College. He received his undergraduate degree from Bates College and a master’s in education from Northeastern University. He resides in his hometown of Norway, with his wife Mallory Brooke and his children, Carlee-Mae and Alyson.

Chris Pierce, chairperson of the Mitchell Institute Board, commented, “Jared Cash is a great fit for the organization today. He understands the culture and the mission and is committed to maintaining the strategic direction which has allowed the organization to support more than 3,000 Scholars over the past 25 years. We are delighted that Jared will be our next president and CEO and look forward to him building upon the strong foundation at the Mitchell Institute.”

Cash noted that he is excited to further enhance the legacy of transforming Maine communities by investing in Mitchell Scholars. He stated, “Senator Mitchell’s vision to lift aspirations of Maine students and communities resonates with me as a first generation college student and someone who has devoted his career to education and student success. It is really an incredible honor to lead this strong organization into the future.”

This appointment follows an extensive national search process that began earlier this year led by Greenwich Harbor Partners.

The Mitchell Institute unlocks the potential of Maine college students so that they can find success in college and contribute to the vitality of their communities. The organization awards $1.4 million in college scholarship funds every year to students from public high schools in every community in Maine, but what separates it from traditional scholarship organizations is the broader array of support programs that it provides to students. This combination of personal, professional, and financial support makes college degrees more attainable for Mitchell Scholars, who graduate at a rate 25 percent higher than the national average. Mitchell Scholars are also more likely than their peers to stay in Maine or return to the state after college. Founded by Senator George J. Mitchell, the Mitchell Institute’s core mission is to improve the likelihood that people from every community in Maine will aspire to, pursue, and achieve a college education, young people from every community in Maine will aspire to, pursue, and achieve a college education. The Mitchell Institute strengthens Maine communities by providing a path to success in college and beyond.

For more information about the Mitchell Institute, please visit http://www.mitchellinstitute.org. For questions, contact Meg Baxter (mbaxter@mitchellinstitute.org) or James Patefield(jpatefield@mitchellinstitute.org or 207-773-7700).