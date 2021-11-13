ORONO, Maine — Finally.

University of Maine freshman defenseman David Breazeale gave Ben Barr his first win as a head coach on Friday night, roofing a breakaway backhander with 41.8 seconds left in overtime as UMaine rallied for a 6-5 victory over Merrimack College at Alfond Arena.

Jakub Sirota’s second goal of the game, coming in a four-on-four with 1:27 left in regulation, forced the overtime after Merrimack had taken a 5-4 lead on Filip Forsmark’s goal with 3:47 left.





In the three-on-three overtime, Breazeale lost the puck in the Merrimack zone as a Merrimack player flipped it out of the zone. But Breen alertly beat another Warrior to the puck and pushed it ahead back into the Warrior zone where Breazeale was alone behind the Warriors.

He broke in on Hugo Ollas.

“I turned the puck over but Lynden bailed me out. Then he made a great play [to get me the puck],” said Breazeale. “The goalie came out and I pulled it over to my backhand. He stuck his pad out to cover the lower half of the net so I put it upstairs [over the glove].”

It was the first goal of Breazeale’s career.

“It’s incredible,” said Breazeale, who had two assists to go with his goal including one on Sirota’s tying goal. Breen and Ben Poisson had two assists apiece, as well.

Merrimack’s Steven Jandric also had two assists.

Maine is now 1-7-1 overall and 1-4 in Hockey East. Merrimack fell to 4-7 and 2-6.

The teams will play again Saturday at 5:05.

Sirota tied it by stickhandling into the left faceoff circle and beating Ollas with a wrister past the glove.

“Their defenseman went down on one knee to try to block it and that makes it tough for the goalie to see it,” Sirota said.

Forsmark scored directly off a Liam Walsh faceoff win to give the Warriors the 5-4 lead as he fired a wrister past Victor Ostman’s glove.

Max Newton had tied it for Merrimack earlier in the third period with a blast from the right circle after two shots had been blocked.

Second-period goals by UMaine’s Grant Hebert, Breen and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup erased a 3-1 deficit. Hebert ended a string of 22 consecutive unsuccessful power plays and Breen’s goal also came with the man advantage.

UMaine entered the game 1-for-28 on the power play but went 2-for-3 on the evening.

“Their power play got them back into the game,” Merrimack coach Scott Borek said.

Barr explained that assistant coach Jason Fortier made some tweaks to the power play during the week and they worked out.

Alex Jefferies scored and staked Merrimack to a 1-0 lead just 52 seconds into the game and Filip Karlsson-Tagtstrom expanded the lead 2:06 later.

Sirota cut the lead in half at the 8:02 mark, but Newton made it 3-1 in the final minute of the period.

Ostman made a sensational glove save on Logan Drevitch’s shorthanded bid early in the second period teo keep it 3-1 when it appeared Drevitch had an open net. Ostman flashed out his glove and swatted the shot away.

Hebert made it 3-2 1:42 into the second period when he swept home a Ben Poisson rebound.

Breen tied it at the 9:09 mark when he was set up by Poisson and Breazeale at the top of the left circle.

Using Donavan Houle as a screen, wristed the puck inside the near post.

Schmidt-Svejstrup put UMaine ahead by jamming home a Cam Spicer rebound from the top of the crease.

It was one-way traffic in the first period as the Warriors completely dominated all aspects of the game as evidenced by their 15-1 shots advantage.

They parlayed their superior quickness and tenacity into a lopsided edge in puck possession and offensive zone time.

Jefferies opened the scoring when burst down the right wing, took a Jandric pass and fired a quick snap shot that hit the short side post. The rebound came back to him and he banked his shot off the shoulder of Ostman and into the short side from a tight angle.

Karlsson-Tagtstrom expanded the lead 2:06 later when he tipped a Zach Uens wrister from the top of the right circle past Ostman.

Sirota scored with UMaine’s only shot of the period. Schmidt-Svejstrup jumped on a loose puck in the neutral zone, carried the puck down the left side of the Merrimack zone and stickhandled until he spied Sirota across the ice.

Sirota gathered in the pass and wristed a high shot through traffic that beat Ollas.

But Merrimack restored the two-goal lead with 57 seconds left in the period when Newton directed a long diagonal pass from Uens behind Ostman.

Barr had a low-key reaction to his first victory.

“It’s better than losing,” Barr said. “The guys found a way to win after a horrific start.

“I figured the first win would be ugly and it was,” Barr said. “But we have a lot of things to fix.”

Ostman finished with 27 saves and Ollas had 26.