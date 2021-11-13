Ruth White’s dominance of the regional high school cross country scene does not stop at the border with New Hampshire.

The Orono High School sophomore, who went undefeated in winning the Class C individual state championship and leading the Red Riots to the team title, won the girls division of the New England Interscholastic Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Thetford, Vermont.

White completed the challenging 3.11-mile course at Thetford Academy in 18 minutes, 44.73 seconds, a time that was 22.75 seconds faster than her nearest competitor among the 239 girls who finished the race.





White averaged 6:01.6 per mile during her run to victory.

Ruth St. Germain, a senior from Somers, Connecticut, placed second in 19:07.48 while Ava Thurston, a senior from Harwood, Vermont, was third in 19:30.79.

White was one of four Maine runners to finish in the top six of the girls race. Class B state champion Hadley Mahoney, a sophomore from Cape Elizabeth, finished fourth in 19:42.48, followed by York High School sophomore Cary Drake in fifth (19:43.84) and sixth-place Delaney Hesler, the Class A state champion from Bonny Eagle of Standish in 19:48.24.

Two other Maine runners among the top 20 finishers in the girls race were Bangor High School senior Megan Randall, 14th in 20:06.16, and Ruth White’s older sister, Orono senior Nora White, who finished 17th in 20:13.26.

New Milford High School in Connecticut won the girls team competition with 140 points, with Bonny Eagle leading the Maine contingent and finishing second overall with 208 points. Other Maine teams were Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor (20th with 422 points), Marshwood of South Berwick (21st with 471 points), Bangor (26th with 593 points) and Gorham (28th with 691 points).

Gavin Sherry, a senior from Conard, Connecticut, won the boys individual title and was the only runner with a sub-16-minute time with his clocking of 15:54.79. Aidan Puffer, a senior from Manchester, Connecticut, was second, 11.33 seconds back.

Daniel McCarthy of Bangor was the top Maine finisher in the boys race. The Georgetown University-bound senior placed ninth overall among 263 finishers in 16:45.83.

Abbott Valentine, a senior from Hampden Academy and Maine’s Class A boys state champion, was next among finishers from the Pine Tree State and 14th overall in 16:55.46.

Two other Maine runners scored top-30 finishes in the boys race, Calvin Cummings of Gorham (25th in 17:09.97) and Class B state champion Connor Daigle of Medomak Valley High School in Waldoboro (26th in 17:12.45).

U-32 High School of Montpelier, Vermont, won the boys team title with 139 points Maine Class A state champion Hampden Academy was the top Maine finisher, placing 19th overall with 448 points.

Bangor High School was second among the Maine boys teams and 25th overall with 530 points, edging 26th-place Brunswick (542). Freeport (28th with 807 points) and Portland (29th with 860 points) rounded out the scoring Maine teams.