Veterans Day is an annual opportunity to honor the service of veterans, but it is also important to recognize the challenges that many of us face when those who serve navigate the transition back to civilian life.

I’m a 20-year Air Force veteran who moved to Maine after I retired. I am happy I settled in Waldo County, where we have a public servant who understands these challenges. This year, Sen. Chip Curry sponsored and successfully passed LD 374, An Act To Allow Veterans, Active Duty Service Members and Their Spouses To Apply for Temporary Occupational Licenses and Certifications, which earned unanimous support in the Maine Senate.





Maine is home to more than 100,000 veterans and active-duty service members. Curry’s legislation allows veterans and service members who have a licensure or employment credential in another state to apply for a temporary license in Maine so they can get back to work easily and quickly. So I want to thank Curry for having our back, and for showing that Maine welcomes all those who have served to make their home in this beautiful state.

Andre Blanchard

Liberty