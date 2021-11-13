This story will be updated.

Ten more Mainers have died while health officials on Saturday reported another 799 coronavirus cases across the state.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 111,145, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s up from 110,346 on Thursday.

Of those, 79,335 have been confirmed positive, while 31,790 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

Nine women and a man have succumbed to the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,230.

One was from Aroostook County, seven from Cumberland County, one from Lincoln County and one from Somerset County. Of those, five were 80 or older, four were in their 70s and one was in their 60s.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 6,886. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s up from 6,675 on Friday.

The new case rate statewide Saturday was 5.97 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 830.43.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 489.9, up from 472 the day before, down from 502.6 a week ago and up from 380.4 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

No data were reported Friday because of Veterans Day.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases have been recorded in women and more deaths in men.

So far, 2,935 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Saturday was 21.93 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (11,823), Aroostook (4,386), Cumberland (23,017), Franklin (2,693), Hancock (3,224), Kennebec (10,792), Knox (2,238), Lincoln (1,963), Oxford (5,777), Penobscot (12,978), Piscataquis (1,396), Sagadahoc (2,202), Somerset (4,969), Waldo (2,671), Washington (2,142) and York (18,840) counties. Information about where an additional 34 cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

An additional 5,036 vaccine doses were administered in the previous 24 hours. As of Saturday, 951,586 Mainers are fully vaccinated, or about 74.3 percent of eligible Mainers, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 46,992,776 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 762,528 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.