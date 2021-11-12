PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire —Amy Madden has joined leading financial security company Northwestern Mutual – Portsmouth, New Hampshire as financial representative, effective Oct. 12.

In her new role, Madden will join a team of specialists offering a wide array of products. In offering comprehensive financial planning, she will provide expert guidance and innovative solutions for a variety of financial needs and goals.

Before joining Northwestern Mutual, Madden was a licensed optician at North Shore Optical in Peabody, Massachusetts.





Madden resides in Beverly, Massachusetts with her husband Richard and two daughters. Madden is a native of Strafford, New Hampshire. She graduated in 2020 from Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts with her MBA in Business Administration. Madden completed her undergraduate coursework at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 2008, where she earned her bachelors in music and bachelors in education.

Madden holds her Insurance licenses in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, Texas, Virginia, New York, and Connecticut. Currently, Madden is an active member of the Beverly Youth Soccer Association.