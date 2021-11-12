Up to 30 percent of adults in the U.S. experience acid reflux, or heartburn, every week. Although nearly everyone will experience heartburn at some point in their life, there may be a bigger issue if it means avoiding favorite foods, waking up at night, and taking medications to stop heartburn symptoms.

To improve quality of life, individuals may need to consider addressing gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), heartburn, hiatal hernia, and esophageal symptoms. To learn more about how minimally-invasive robotic assisted surgery may help treat heartburn, register today to attend an information session on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 6-7 p.m.

During the free Zoom information session, Daniel Hetherman, MD, surgeon, Northern Light Surgical Specialists, will explain how patients referred by their primary care provider to the Heartburn Program at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center may be able to live a life without heartburn or taking daily prescriptions for heartburn symptoms. Individuals who register can log on to the info session to learn more and get answers to their questions directly from Dr. Hetherman.

Registration is available online at NorthernLight.org/EMMCHeartburn or by calling 207-973-5077.